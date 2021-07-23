Advertisement

Alliant Energy offers tips to combat hot temperatures

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy Center is offering tips to help the public stay cool and reduce energy usage this summer.

According to Alliant Energy Center, taking the following steps can increase savings and help avoid surprises on bills:

  • Turn the thermostat up a few degrees - setting the thermostat as high as possible while staying comfortable will save energy.
  • Close the shades - keep unused rooms coolers by keeping the shades closed.
  • Use ceiling fans when possible - remember to turn off fans when leaving a room.
  • Unplug unused electronics - electronics and small appliances that are off but plugged in are still using power.
  • Don’t use the TV for background noise - instead, use a radio or a white noise app on a phone to use less energy.

Customers can enroll in Alliant Energy’s My Account to track their energy usage and set up high-usage alerts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

