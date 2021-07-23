The best way to avoid spoilers in the NBC15 News app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spoilers. They can easily make watching sports.

Except for Game 6 of the NBA Championship (which we all knew the Bucks would win #BucksIn6 🏆), it’s a lot less fun watching a competition when you already know who’s going to win. And, Olympic spoilers can be tough, especially when the games happen a hemisphere away.

That’s why, at NBC15, we want to make sure your NBC15 News app isn’t filling your phone with results of games and events you were planning to watch later. We’re giving you a way to avoid finding out most scores before you sit down to watch primetime Olympic coverage on NBC.

If you want scores and highlights in real time, simply go into your settings in the NBC15 News app and click on Notifications. Then, make sure the Sports category is selected. If your worried about spoilers, go ahead and turn off that category. You won’t get those alerts, but you will still get the important Breaking News and Featured Stories notifications you always would.

Full disclosure: There will likely be some major Olympic moments that may be sent as Breaking News, but those will only be for occasions when avoiding conversations or social media about the event until primetime will be very unlikely. We don’t want you to miss out on what everyone else is talking about.

As a reminder, if when you see the categories listed you want to fine tune your choices, we’ve included below a list of what you can expect from each one. We want you to get the most out of the NBC15 News app and part of that means making sure you only get the notifications you want.

Wisconsin sports fans who do want to avoid those Olympic spoilers, however, will want to go turn them on again when the Games end. The Badgers, Packers, and local high school football kick off soon afterwards. Plus, the first-place Brewers are looking to be headed to the post-season - and the Bucks attempt at a repeat is only a couple of months away.

Finally, if you don’t have the NBC15 News app and have made it this far, why not download it here.

NOTIFICATION CATEGORIES

BREAKING: Get the most up-to-the-minute information on Breaking News stories that could affect you.

TRENDING: Learn about the most popular local and statewide stories as well as our NBC15 News investigations.

SPORTS: See the latest scores and breaking sports information affecting Wisconsin.

LIVE REMINDERS: Find out the major stories we are covering in our newscasts each day as well as our special events.

