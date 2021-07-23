Advertisement

Biden administration provides $100 million to Rural Health Clinics for vaccine outreach

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided nearly $100 million to rural health clinics across the country to support outreach efforts to increase vaccinations in rural communities.

The funds will go to more than 1,980 Rural Health Clinics, with approximately $50,000 per clinic site. These sites, which provide health care in underserved rural areas, will use the resources towards outreach efforts.

As many areas face the Delta variant and work to protect rural communities from COVID-19, Rural Health Clinics will use this funding to improve health literacy and increase vaccine confidence at the local level.

“This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. These efforts will improve health care in rural areas by reinforcing key messages about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan.

