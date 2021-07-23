Advertisement

Blue green-algae found in Rock Co. waters

Blue-green algae was found in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.
Blue-green algae was found in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.(Rock County Public Health Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials are warning the public to stay safe and use common sense in local waters after blue-green algae was discovered in them.

The Rock County Public Health Department explained conditions have been stable for Cyanobacteria, or the blue-green algae, to show up in local waters. The health department said it has already been seen in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong recently.

Health officials stated it’s hard to determine the algae toxin concentrations, but people should take caution.

Rock Co. Health suggested that residents avoid swimming in areas with high algae concentration, especially if the water has a floating scum layer that looks green, blue, like white paint or “pea-soup.”

They also urged the public not to swallow pond, lake or river waters, as well as to rinse off after entering them.

The department noted children and dogs are at a higher risk for toxin exposure due to their size and ingesting the water.

Some symptoms of exposure include skin/eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhea or cold/flu-like symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Thousands of fans have lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved...
Milwaukee Bucks fans filled the streets Tuesday night as they celebrated the city’s first NBA championship in 50 years.
One new sport in this year’s 2021 Olympic Games is karate, which will debut in the country...
Inaugural karate events to be held at Tokyo Olympics
Celebrating Dane County’s agricultural heritage, 75 years of Alice in Dairyland
Celebrating Dane County’s agricultural heritage, 75 years of Alice in Dairyland
Alice in Dairyland Farm to Table
Celebrating Dane County’s agricultural heritage, 75 years of Alice in Dairyland
Within a legislative package intended to provide economic security, one bill attempts to target...
Housing assistance bill introduced: How it may address labor supply strain