Celebrating Dane County’s agricultural heritage, 75 years of Alice in Dairyland

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWN OF DANE, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrating Dane County’s rich agricultural heritage and 75 years of Alice in Dairyland!

Fitchburg based chef Dave Heidi and whiskey maker J. Henry & Sons treated guests to an evening of local food and drink Thursday ahead of this year’s Alice in Dairyland festivities.

The dinner was in recognition of Dane County being the host of the 75th Alice in Dairyland finals in spring 2022.

Heidi’s four-course meal featured locally sourced food, highlighting the delicious agricultural products the county has to offer.

“Being able to have everyone under one roof after a horrible, horrible 2020 just brings me so much joy to be able to show my food off again, in person which is how it’s always more fun as a chef that in a to-go container,” Heidi said.

Julia Nunes continues her reign as this year’s Alice, after last year’s events were canceled because of the pandemic. Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador.

A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will also benefit Heidi’s Little John’s, a community kitchen, whose mission is to transform food excess into accessible, chef-quality meals for all, regardless of their means.

