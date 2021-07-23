COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to climb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time this week, the daily number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 Friday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 448 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, shifting the seven-day average up to 274. You would have to go back to May 26 to find a higher seven-day rolling average, when it was reported at 287.

Over 616,000 cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials have also identified more COVID-19 variant cases, reporting Thursday that 120 Delta variant cases to date, and also 19 more cases than the week before.

The Alpha variant, now at 3,590, is increasing less rapidly in Wisconsin, with only five more cases than the week before.

One more case of the Beta variant was found this week, now 65 total, and seven more cases of the Gamma variant, now 314 total, have been discovered this week.

Other data points to note:

Health officials confirmed three COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The state is experiencing high COVID-19 activity levels.

10,000 residents away from 3 million vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates Wisconsin would need fewer than 10,000 residents to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine to reach the 3 million residents partially vaccinated threshold.

There are currently 2.9 million residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2.8 million, or 49%, with a completed vaccine series.

Dane County is still 0.2% away from having seven in 10 of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 25,991 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites so far this week.

