Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to climb

Over 616,000 cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time this week, the daily number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 Friday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 448 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, shifting the seven-day average up to 274. You would have to go back to May 26 to find a higher seven-day rolling average, when it was reported at 287.

Over 616,000 cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials have also identified more COVID-19 variant cases, reporting Thursday that 120 Delta variant cases to date, and also 19 more cases than the week before.

The Alpha variant, now at 3,590, is increasing less rapidly in Wisconsin, with only five more cases than the week before.

One more case of the Beta variant was found this week, now 65 total, and seven more cases of the Gamma variant, now 314 total, have been discovered this week.

Other data points to note:

  • Health officials confirmed three COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
  • The state is experiencing high COVID-19 activity levels.

10,000 residents away from 3 million vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates Wisconsin would need fewer than 10,000 residents to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine to reach the 3 million residents partially vaccinated threshold.

There are currently 2.9 million residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2.8 million, or 49%, with a completed vaccine series.

Dane County is still 0.2% away from having seven in 10 of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 25,991 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

The Badgerland Girl Scouts build chairs in Friday's session of CampBUILD.
At CampBUILD Badgerland Girl Scouts build chairs— and confidence
Alliant Energy offers tips to combat hot temperatures
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
16 fatal boating incidents in Wis. this year, DNR urges life jackets
John Stofflet approaches the historic Tiffany Stone Bridge near Clinton on Turtle Creek.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles down Turtle Creek in Rock County