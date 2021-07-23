Heat Index nears 100°F; Watching for Saturday showers/storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for some July heat! Feels-like temperatures climb to near-100°F in some spots this weekend. A lot of Saturday’s forecast depends on cloud cover and our ability to clear out morning showers. Before that - expect a few spotty showers this evening with an overall clearing trend. A partly cloudy sky will allow for decent viewing of tonight’s “Buck” Moon!

Clouds increase ahead of leftover showers and storms from Minnesota/western Wisconsin. A slow-moving cold front will kick this activity into our region to start the day. Severe weather is not expected with this round of rain. However, if we’re able to clear out and let sunshine warm things up, we could be looking at strong storms later in the evening. Models show another round of showers and storms redeveloping along the frontal boundary later in the afternoon/evening. As of now, that looks likely from Madison to the southeast. If sunshine breaks out, we could look at some stronger storms with high winds and hail to affect the State Line. If clouds hang around and keep things a bit more stable, that line may fire South of the IL/WI border. Either way, we’ll keep an eye on it!

The heat will affect everyone this weekend. High temperatures will hover on either side of 90°F. With dew points in the upper 60s - lower 70s, heat index values may top out in the mid-upper 90s. Some places may reach heat index values of 100°F on Saturday. Keep heat precautions in mind with any outdoor plans!

The heat and humidity continue into next week. A few spotty showers and storms are possible in the daytime heat on Monday & Tuesday. We’ll be looking for any impulse in the upper-level pattern to trigger rain next week. Models show an impulse capable of more widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.