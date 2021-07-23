Advertisement

Hit and run leaves bicyclist seriously injured, authorities investigate

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit and run last week in the Town of Bristol.

The incident occurred between a vehicle and a bicycle around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, the Sheriff’s office said.

A 58-year-old female bicyclist was making a right turn at the T intersection of Norway Road and Bristol Road, when the driver of a medium-sized, silver-colored SUV made a left turn, cutting off the bicyclist and causing her to crash.

The SUV then continued east on Bristol Road, officials said.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.

