Madison police wrap investigation into deadly crash, refers charges to DA

City leaders call on drivers to slow down to save a life.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has concluded its investigation into a deadly crash involving a bicycle along E. Washington Ave. earlier this month.

The department made the announcement Friday morning, adding that investigators have referred charges to the District Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors will determine if any are warranted. MPD did not indicate what charges it may have referred.

According to an earlier report from the Madison Police Dept., David Frischkorn died on July 2 when the bicycle he was riding collided with a vehicle shortly before 7 a.m. as the 57-year-old Frischkorn entered the E. Washington Ave. and Pawling St. intersection, not far from the Madison East Shopping Center.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman, was heading outbound on E. Washington Ave. at the time of the collision, according to the report.

The bicyclist, later identified as Frischkorn, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial report noted that the woman did not show any sign of impairment and has not been arrested.

