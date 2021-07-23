Advertisement

Madison stolen car blamed for Rock Co. interstate crash

(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers caught up with a sedan stolen from Madison was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Rock Co.

According to the state patrol, the stolen, silver Toyota Camry struck a red Kia Soul in the northbound lanes of I-39/90, about halfway between the Shopiere Rd. and Avalon Rd. exits, and kept going.

The Soul’s driver managed to get the Camry’s license plate number and authorities confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Madison, the WSP report stated. They also received word the car was spotted still heading north on the same interstate at a high rate of speed.

Troopers managed to stop the Camry about 30 miles away from the scene of the crash, about five miles north of the U.S. 51 North interchange. When they stopped the vehicle, troopers discovered the driver also had a warrant for their arrest.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and taken to the Dane Co. jail, the state patrol stated, and the owner of the Toyota was notified their car was recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians logo
Meet the Guardians: Cleveland Indians announce new nickname
drum
Madison Japanese Taiko Drum Group
Very warm conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be near 90...
A Very Warm and Humid Weekend Forecast
Thousands of fans have lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved...
Milwaukee Bucks fans filled the streets Tuesday night as they celebrated the city’s first NBA championship in 50 years.