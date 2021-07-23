Madison stolen car blamed for Rock Co. interstate crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers caught up with a sedan stolen from Madison was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Rock Co.

According to the state patrol, the stolen, silver Toyota Camry struck a red Kia Soul in the northbound lanes of I-39/90, about halfway between the Shopiere Rd. and Avalon Rd. exits, and kept going.

The Soul’s driver managed to get the Camry’s license plate number and authorities confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Madison, the WSP report stated. They also received word the car was spotted still heading north on the same interstate at a high rate of speed.

Troopers managed to stop the Camry about 30 miles away from the scene of the crash, about five miles north of the U.S. 51 North interchange. When they stopped the vehicle, troopers discovered the driver also had a warrant for their arrest.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and taken to the Dane Co. jail, the state patrol stated, and the owner of the Toyota was notified their car was recovered.

