Madison Symphony Orchestra to reunite audiences, musicians in “Joyful Reunion — Beethoven’s Ninth”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Symphony Orchestra is reuniting -- with each other and with music lovers -- this September, bringing live classical music back to Madison’s stages.

The orchestra’s grand reappearance will be with a special production, “Joyful Reunion — Beethoven’s Ninth,” which includes Mozart’s Oboe Concerto, featuring Principal Oboist Marc Fink.

The concert finale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, will include the Madison Symphony Chorus directed by Beverly Taylor.

“We invite you to experience Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic masterpieces of all time that celebrates the freedom and triumph of the human spirit over adversity — bringing to life its “Ode to Joy” — with more meaning now than ever before,” Music Director John DeMain said.

The special concerts take place in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts on:

Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Single tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets and view Box Office hours at the Overture’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.