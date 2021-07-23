Advertisement

Meet the Guardians: Cleveland Indians announce new nickname

Cleveland Guardians logo
Cleveland Guardians logo
By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WMTV/AP) - Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The American League club made the announcement in a video celebrating the team’s history, narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by the Black Keys. The team tweeted it Tuesday with the caption, “Together we are all...”

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

