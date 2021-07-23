Advertisement

Milwaukee-area Culver’s offers Giannis Antetokounmpo free food for life

(WBKO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s request for free Chick-fil-A for life went unanswered, Culver’s came through for the MVP.

Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A Wednesday, which is what sparked the lifetime free food request.

In a Twitter exchange Friday, Culver’s Restaurants commented on the Greek Freak’s request to the chicken finger establishment, countering with an offer of free Butter Burgers and custard for life.

The co-owner of Culver’s of Shorewood, George Dimitropoulos, said he would “be honored” to offer Antetokounmpo free food for life.

“Your loyalty to our home state is inspiring! Shoot us a DM so we can connect,” the account wrote.

While the restaurant didn’t have a flavor of the day, it’s sign read “Milw Bucks NBA Champs! Bucks in 6. Giannis Free Food 4 Life Here!”

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night in Game 6 105-98. More than 18,000 fans packed into Fiserv Forum in what was the first game the Bucks won the NBA Championship title in since 1971.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

SSM Health and Urban League to offer vaccines at Unity Picnic
Officials identify Beloit woman killed in Rock Co. crash
Turtle Creek Live
Turtle Creek Live
Motorcycle Crash generic
Two Harley riders seriously hurt when motorcycles collide in Rutland