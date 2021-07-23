Officers find potential bullet hole after investigating property damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a report of property damage, officers found a potential bullet hole in a residence near the east side of Madison Friday.

According to a report, MPD officers were dispatched to Fordem Ave. just past midnight after a caller reported that their exterior glass door was shattered.

Upon further investigation of the believed property damage, officers said they located a possible bullet hole through a closet door.

Others informed the officers they heard a “loud bang,” and officials canvassed the area.

No injuries or other damage was reported. There is currently no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

