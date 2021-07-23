Advertisement

Officials identify Beloit woman killed in Rock Co. crash

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAPRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a Beloit woman who was killed after her car crashed into a tree in the town of La Prairie on Wednesday.

Officials say Sandra B. Reyna, 49, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner’s examination has found that she died as a result of her injuries in the crash. There is additional testing underway.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating this death.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was driving southbound on South County Highway J around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She then drove into a ditch, hit a mail box before driving through a corn field, yard and across a driveway.

She eventually hit a tree on the 5400 block of South County Highway J, according to police.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was the only one in the car.

