Plane crash reported in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that a plane has crashed in Baraboo.

An NBC15 viewer had called the tip in to our newsroom around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The call for a plane crash came in around 7:10 p.m. near the Baraboo-Dells Airport.

A plane crashed near Baraboo Thursday night. (NBC15/Lou Thao)

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities said around 8:30 p.m. that a news release would be coming out shortly.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 News is sending a crew to the area to collect more information.

Plane crash in Baraboo. (99.7 FM)

