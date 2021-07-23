Plane crash reported in Baraboo
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that a plane has crashed in Baraboo.
An NBC15 viewer had called the tip in to our newsroom around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The call for a plane crash came in around 7:10 p.m. near the Baraboo-Dells Airport.
The sheriff’s office said no one was injured. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Authorities said around 8:30 p.m. that a news release would be coming out shortly.
This is a breaking news story and NBC15 News is sending a crew to the area to collect more information.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.