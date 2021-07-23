REPORTS: Packers, Adams cut off extension talks, are in a “bad place”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -With less than a week to go before training camp after what’s already been a tumultuous offseason for the Packers, the team and star wide receiver Davante Adams have stopped negotiations of a long-term contract extension and are in a “bad place”.

The conflict was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams, coming off arguably the greatest season by a wideout in franchise history, reportedly wants to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, a title currently held by the Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins. So far, Green Bay doesn’t appear to be ready to make that happen.

Can confirm @RapSheet report that Packers and Davante Adams' camp have cut off extension talks. I'm told Packers don't want to recognize DeAndre Hopkins' deal when considering Adams'. Hopkins makes $5.25 mil more/year than any WR. Doesn't seem GB wants to make Adams highest paid. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 23, 2021

The Packers will begin camp next week with more questions surrounding them than any team in the league, with the Adams situation on top of the ongoing mystery of whether Aaron Rodgers will show up in Titletown.

