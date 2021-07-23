Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office releases results of alcohol compliance checks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s office has released the names of businesses who received citations after failed alcohol compliance tests.

The compliance checks consisted of a deputy-supervised underage buyer who would visit establishments and attempt to purchase alcohol.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office had provided advance notice to all establishments that a random compliance check would be taking place in the future.

According to a news release from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the following establishments sold alcohol to underage buyers:

Carl’s Shell, 11180 N. Goede Rd, Edgerton, WI 53534

Footville Mini Mart, 509 S. Gilbert St., Footville, WI 53537

Hat Rack Tap, Inc., 1725 Market St., Avalon, WI 53505

Jake’s Mobile, 6501 S. US Highway 51, Janesville, WI 53546

Lion’s Quick Mart, 1620 W. US Highway 14, Janesville, WI 53548

Each clerk or bartender at these businesses received a citation of $452.50.

