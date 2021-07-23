Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office releases results of alcohol compliance checks

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s office has released the names of businesses who received citations after failed alcohol compliance tests.

The compliance checks consisted of a deputy-supervised underage buyer who would visit establishments and attempt to purchase alcohol.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office had provided advance notice to all establishments that a random compliance check would be taking place in the future.

According to a news release from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the following establishments sold alcohol to underage buyers:

  • Carl’s Shell, 11180 N. Goede Rd, Edgerton, WI 53534
  • Footville Mini Mart, 509 S. Gilbert St., Footville, WI 53537
  • Hat Rack Tap, Inc., 1725 Market St., Avalon, WI 53505
  • Jake’s Mobile, 6501 S. US Highway 51, Janesville, WI 53546
  • Lion’s Quick Mart, 1620 W. US Highway 14, Janesville, WI 53548

Each clerk or bartender at these businesses received a citation of $452.50.

