Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office releases results of alcohol compliance checks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s office has released the names of businesses who received citations after failed alcohol compliance tests.
The compliance checks consisted of a deputy-supervised underage buyer who would visit establishments and attempt to purchase alcohol.
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office had provided advance notice to all establishments that a random compliance check would be taking place in the future.
According to a news release from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the following establishments sold alcohol to underage buyers:
- Carl’s Shell, 11180 N. Goede Rd, Edgerton, WI 53534
- Footville Mini Mart, 509 S. Gilbert St., Footville, WI 53537
- Hat Rack Tap, Inc., 1725 Market St., Avalon, WI 53505
- Jake’s Mobile, 6501 S. US Highway 51, Janesville, WI 53546
- Lion’s Quick Mart, 1620 W. US Highway 14, Janesville, WI 53548
Each clerk or bartender at these businesses received a citation of $452.50.
