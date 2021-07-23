Rose Lavelle to compete on Tokyo turf

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rose Lavelle, UW-Madison alum and midfielder for OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, will be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saturday for Team USA.

The United States women’s soccer team takes on New Zealand in a Group G game starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. You can watch the competition on the USA network.

Rose Lavelle (John Raoux | AP)

Lavelle played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) and won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.

