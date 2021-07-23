Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: US athletes arrive at the Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tokyo Games have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay.

They’re a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease. They’re also steeped in the political and medical baggage of the relentless pandemic.

Japanese are deeply divided on whether they should be taking place. But organizing officials hope the opening ceremony viewed by the world, but by almost no one in the stadium where it occurs, can overcome those hesitations.

The ceremony kicks off two weeks of athletic events that will be held in front of thousands of empty seats, just like the opening.

