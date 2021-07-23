SSM Health and Urban League to offer vaccines at Unity Picnic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health, in collaboration with Urban League of Great Madison, is inviting community members to stop by their Unity Picnic Saturday, get vaccinated against COVID-19 and have some fun.

The Picnic will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2222 South Park Street, Suite 200, SSM Health said.

Individuals ages 12-17 will need a signed consent form, or have their parents or legal guardian present, in order to receive a vaccination. Pfizer first and second doses, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

According to SSM Health, food will be available to attendees, as well as a job fair and community building.

The event is part of SSM Health’s vaccination effort. SSM Health and a team of volunteer vaccinators from the Sable Flames will provide the vaccines.

The event is open to everyone age 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no ID or insurance is needed for vaccination, SSM Health said.

