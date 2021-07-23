Advertisement

Teen employee killed in accident at suburban Minneapolis Menards

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - An accident at a home improvement store in a Minneapolis suburb has killed an employee.

Authorities say a man operating a forklift in the lumberyard of Menards in Golden Valley died when a large pallet of wood tumbled onto his machine Thursday. Relatives identified the victim as 19-year-old James Stanback.

A witness who lives near Menards says dozens of police squad cars responded to the scene when a small crowd of people became upset that the store had not closed immediately following the fatal accident. Later, a sign was posted outside the store that said it would be closed until noon Friday out of respect for the employee who died.

Menards is a home improvement chain headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis.

