As the Tokyo Olympics begin, a local group offers insight into Japanese culture

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Olympics in Toyko, Japan, are underway. As the games begin across the Pacific Ocean, a group in Madison continues to bring a little bit of Japanese culture to the area.

The Madison Japanese Taiko Drumming Group has been in the Madison area since 2012, bringing a piece of Japanese music to the community.

Taiko Drum Groups have a long history, dating back to the 6th century. Over the years, the use of the drums varied from communication to a tool used by the military for motivation. Taiko was also incorporated into the Japanese theater to accompany performers on stage.

The instructor and founder of the Madison Japanese Taiko Drumming Group, Junko, says that now, drums commonly accompany festivals and celebrations.

“They are a way to bring excitement and joy,” said Junko. “Taiko helps bring a lot of energy to a festival or celebration and is almost like a hype-man.”

Drum groups vary in size, with various performers and drums included and no real set number needed for a group to perform.

