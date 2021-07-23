Two Harley riders seriously hurt when motorcycles collide in Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Two motorcycle riders were seriously injured late Friday morning when their Harley-Davidson motorcycles collided on a highway in the Town of Rutland.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the pair were riding together around 10 a.m. when their motorcycles crashed into one another.

One of the drivers, a 63-year-old man, then became pinned underneath his motorcycle. The sheriff’s office stated he was not wearing a helmet and officials took him to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The second driver, a 60-year-old man, was thrown from his motorcycle and received a serious injuries. Authorities said he was wearing a half helmet. Officials took him to UW Hospital, as well.

Highway 14 was closed for about an hour and a half while deputies investigated the scene.

The sheriff’s office urged motorists to be aware that it is motorcycle season and the vehicle’s smaller size can make them harder to see than others.

Oregon Fire and EMS and Oregon Police Department also responded to the crash.

