UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The three victims in a triple homicide in La Crosse County have been identified.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims was 24-year-old Peng Lor who had no permanent address, but often lived in and around the La Crosse area.

The second victim was identified as Nemo Yang, also 24-years-old. Authorities said Yang had no known permanent address, but like Lor, frequently resided in the La Crosse area.

23-year-old Trevor Maloney was the third victim. Maloney had previously lived in Sparta and Cashton. He also was known to live in the La Crosse area.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has contacted all known next of kin for the three men.

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Law Enforcement officers are working on identifying the three homicide victims found Friday morning in rural La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says all three of the victims are men, believed to be in their late 20s. One is believed to be white, and two appear to be Asian.

No names will be released until the victims are positively identified, and the next of kin are notified. Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf says autopsies are scheduled for Saturday morning in Rochester, MN.

It’s believed that all three have connections to or have resided in the La Crosse area. It is unknown what the relationship is between the victims. More information is expected to be released Saturday afternoon.

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in rural La Crosse County after three people were found dead Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton. Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. to report the bodies.

The quarry is located on County Highway M east of Holmen and northwest of West Salem.

Wolf said in a media briefing Friday afternoon at the Holmen Police Department that the crime occurred ‘in the hours of darkness’ before the bodies were found this morning. No suspects are in custody. Wolf says that the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as ‘complicated’ due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office. Wolf says the autopsies will be conducted in Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

