UW Madison releases 21 names of those who applied to be athletic director

Chris McIntosh
Chris McIntosh(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the University of Wisconsin- Madison selected deputy athletic director Christopher McIntosh to replace Barry Alvarez after his retirement, at least 20 others were also vying for the position to lead Wisconsin Athletics.

In a public records request obtained by NBC15, UW Madison released the names of those who applied, with some left off the list.

The university has withheld names of some candidates either because the applicant requested confidentiality or due to FERPA restrictions. FERPA, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, allows protection of student education records.

The university also did not identify how many candidates, or which ones, made the cut for the final round.

Here is the list of candidates, provided by UW Madison.
  • Ben Kajaste
  • Christopher McIntosh: A former All-American offensive tackle for Wisconsin in 1999, McIntosh has been with UW athletics since 2014. The 44-year-old first served as director of business development before being promoted to associate athletic director in 2016, a role he served in for one year before being promoted to deputy athletic director which he had held since 2017.
  • Daniel Coaty
  • Edward Conway
  • Edward Gustafson
  • Eric Nelson
  • James Montalbano
  • John Ollquist
  • Jordan Sherman
  • Joseph Pueschner
  • Julie Fabsik-Swarts
  • Michael Williams
  • Myles Campbell
  • Parker Jones
  • Paul Rossetti
  • Richard Werner
  • Riley Adler
  • Scott Fitzgerald
  • Steven Baumann
  • Travico Franklin
  • Vincent Abney

