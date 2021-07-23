UW Madison releases 21 names of those who applied to be athletic director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the University of Wisconsin- Madison selected deputy athletic director Christopher McIntosh to replace Barry Alvarez after his retirement, at least 20 others were also vying for the position to lead Wisconsin Athletics.

In a public records request obtained by NBC15, UW Madison released the names of those who applied, with some left off the list.

The university has withheld names of some candidates either because the applicant requested confidentiality or due to FERPA restrictions. FERPA, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, allows protection of student education records.

The university also did not identify how many candidates, or which ones, made the cut for the final round.

Here is the list of candidates, provided by UW Madison.

Ben Kajaste

Christopher McIntosh: A former All-American offensive tackle for Wisconsin in 1999, McIntosh has been with UW athletics since 2014. The 44-year-old first served as director of business development before being promoted to associate athletic director in 2016, a role he served in for one year before being promoted to deputy athletic director which he had held since 2017.

Daniel Coaty

Edward Conway

Edward Gustafson

Eric Nelson

James Montalbano

John Ollquist

Jordan Sherman

Joseph Pueschner

Julie Fabsik-Swarts

Michael Williams

Myles Campbell

Parker Jones

Paul Rossetti

Richard Werner

Riley Adler

Scott Fitzgerald

Steven Baumann

Travico Franklin

Vincent Abney

