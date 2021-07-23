A Very Warm and Humid Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front has passed through south-central Wisconsin early this morning. Behind that front, very warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. Hazy sunshine will be seen today with highs near the 90 degrees mark. High humidity will push the heat index into the lower and middle 90s. By tomorrow afternoon, those heat indices will reach upper 90s to 100 degrees plus in some cases. An approaching cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms overnight to the north of here. Some of those may make it into southern Wisconsin Saturday, though they will be weakening as they move southward. By Sunday we are back into sunshine with very warm conditions. Humidity levels will drop slightly for the second half of the weekend.

Very warm conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be near 90 degrees. (wmtv weather)

Warm temperatures and high humidity levels will generate heat index temperatures in the 90s and 100s Saturday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Hazy sunshine. High 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 74. Wind: South 5-10.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 90.

