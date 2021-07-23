Advertisement

Wisconsin athlete competes in Olympics 3x3 Basketball

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison alum will compete in 3x3 Basketball Saturday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rae Lin D’alie is originally from Waterford, went to UW-Madison and played in Italy - FIBA 3x3.

Team USA is playing Team Mongolia and France, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. You can view the events on CNBC.

Rae Lin D'Alie (right)
Rae Lin D'Alie (right)(Michael Conroy | AP)

While playing for UW Basketball (2006-10), Rae started 131 of 132 games, setting a university record for consecutive games played and started. Her Instagram is @rmdalie11.

