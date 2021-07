Wisconsin volleyball player to compete in Olympics Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison alum Lauren Carlini will play for Team USA’s volleyball team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

The women’s USA team will compete against Argentina in a Pool B competition at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

Lauren Carlini (Elaine Thompson | AP)

Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison was chosen MVP and Best Setter at the 2018 Pan American Cup where she started all six matches, ultimately leading the U.S. to gold.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.