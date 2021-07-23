Advertisement

Woodman’s and Instacart collaborate in expansion of EBT SNAP

EBT SNAP participants can shop from Woodman’s Markets via the Instacart website and app
(WSAZ)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Online grocery platform Instacart announced Friday its expansion of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payment integration, a federal nutrition assistance program, to include Woodman’s Markets.

EBT SNAP participants will now be able to access their benefits for same-day online grocery delivery from 18 Woodman’s Markets across Wisconsin, according to Instacart.

“Woodman’s is excited to bring our tremendous online selection, coupled with our everyday low prices, to a whole new audience,” Clint Woodman, President of Woodman’s Markets said. “Our work to integrate SNAP/EBT acceptance into our eCommerce programs is now being realized. Both current and potential customers will now be able to use their benefits not only in our stores, but also online.”

Using the Instacart website and mobile app, participants can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment when shopping. Customers can select how much of their benefits they want to allot to their order. Delivery orders can be scheduled several days in advance or delivered in a matter of hours.

“Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across Wisconsin and Illinois in partnership with Woodman’s Markets,” David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart said.

The collaboration comes after the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s recent approval allowing the online partnership, Instacart said.

To help subsidize the costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart is waiving their delivery fees on up to three EBT SNAP orders through September 16, 2021. Customers must have a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

The Badgerland Girl Scouts build chairs in Friday's session of CampBUILD.
At CampBUILD Badgerland Girl Scouts build chairs— and confidence
Alliant Energy offers tips to combat hot temperatures
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
16 fatal boating incidents in Wis. this year, DNR urges life jackets
John Stofflet approaches the historic Tiffany Stone Bridge near Clinton on Turtle Creek.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles down Turtle Creek in Rock County
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to climb