Woodman’s and Instacart collaborate in expansion of EBT SNAP

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Online grocery platform Instacart announced Friday its expansion of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payment integration, a federal nutrition assistance program, to include Woodman’s Markets.

EBT SNAP participants will now be able to access their benefits for same-day online grocery delivery from 18 Woodman’s Markets across Wisconsin, according to Instacart.

“Woodman’s is excited to bring our tremendous online selection, coupled with our everyday low prices, to a whole new audience,” Clint Woodman, President of Woodman’s Markets said. “Our work to integrate SNAP/EBT acceptance into our eCommerce programs is now being realized. Both current and potential customers will now be able to use their benefits not only in our stores, but also online.”

Using the Instacart website and mobile app, participants can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment when shopping. Customers can select how much of their benefits they want to allot to their order. Delivery orders can be scheduled several days in advance or delivered in a matter of hours.

“Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across Wisconsin and Illinois in partnership with Woodman’s Markets,” David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart said.

The collaboration comes after the USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s recent approval allowing the online partnership, Instacart said.

To help subsidize the costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart is waiving their delivery fees on up to three EBT SNAP orders through September 16, 2021. Customers must have a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

