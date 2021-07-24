1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive near Frautschi Point.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD), at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a serious car crash.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle on its roof, off the roadway.

Investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling east on Lake Mendota Drive when the driver lost control at a curve in the road. It appeared the vehicle had flipped multiple times, UWPD said.

One of the four passengers was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three other passengers, all of whom were in their teens, were transported to a local hospital and later released.

The incident remains under investigation.

