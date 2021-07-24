Arrest made in Janesville following shots fired incident

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police officers responded to the 2300 block of Center Avenue in Janesville following a report of four to five shots fired.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived on scene and found several shell casings on a porch of a nearby residence, Janesville PD said.

Witnesses reported seeing two men shooting a handgun toward a nearby field from their porch.

Officers later located one of the men and took him into custody, according to Janesville PD.

22-year-old Gerson Antonio-Grenedo Rivera-Flores of Janesville is being held on charges of Intoxicated use of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

At this time there have been no reports of injuries or property damage. The investigation is ongoing.

