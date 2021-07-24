Advertisement

Carts in Parks program to kick off Sunday

Henry Vilas Park (Source: Travel Wisconsin)
Henry Vilas Park (Source: Travel Wisconsin) (NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Carts in Parks Vending Pilot Program will take place at over half a dozen parks in the Madison area Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

The number one reason food cart vendors do not return to a certain location is because they often do not make enough sales and are unable to sustain the business in that location, Madison Parks said.

The Carts in Parks Program will provide daily food cart vending to the community in hopes of supporting community-driven micro vending market. Reducing the barriers to vending in city parks, providing greater food access, and enhancing community gathering spaces are a few of the Program goals.

Vending schedule for 7/25:

DayDateTimeCartPark
Sunday7/25/2111 a.m. - 2 p.m.Cultura CaliMcPike Park (near skate park)
Sunday7/25/217 p.m. - 10 p.m.Cool Mode Ice Cream TruckMcPike Park (near skate park)
Sunday7/25/2111 a.m. - 2 p.m.Jakarta BBQ StationVilas (near beach)
Sunday7/25/213 p.m. - 7 p.m.Jakarta BBQ StationRennebohm Park
Sunday7/25/2111 a.m. - 2 p.m.Quick ChefOlin Park
Sunday7/25/213 p.m. - 7 p.m.Quick ChefSandburg Park
Sunday7/25/213:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.Sabor QueretanoGoodman Pool
Sunday7/25/213 p.m. - 7 p.m.Propa Jerk & BBQ Olbrich Park (near Beirgarten)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive
First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat and a few strong storms Saturday
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About