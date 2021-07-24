Carts in Parks program to kick off Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Carts in Parks Vending Pilot Program will take place at over half a dozen parks in the Madison area Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

The number one reason food cart vendors do not return to a certain location is because they often do not make enough sales and are unable to sustain the business in that location, Madison Parks said.

The Carts in Parks Program will provide daily food cart vending to the community in hopes of supporting community-driven micro vending market. Reducing the barriers to vending in city parks, providing greater food access, and enhancing community gathering spaces are a few of the Program goals.

Vending schedule for 7/25:

Day Date Time Cart Park Sunday 7/25/21 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cultura Cali McPike Park (near skate park) Sunday 7/25/21 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Cool Mode Ice Cream Truck McPike Park (near skate park) Sunday 7/25/21 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jakarta BBQ Station Vilas (near beach) Sunday 7/25/21 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Jakarta BBQ Station Rennebohm Park Sunday 7/25/21 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Quick Chef Olin Park Sunday 7/25/21 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Quick Chef Sandburg Park Sunday 7/25/21 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sabor Queretano Goodman Pool Sunday 7/25/21 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Propa Jerk & BBQ Olbrich Park (near Beirgarten)

