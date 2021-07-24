Carts in Parks program to kick off Sunday
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Carts in Parks Vending Pilot Program will take place at over half a dozen parks in the Madison area Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
The number one reason food cart vendors do not return to a certain location is because they often do not make enough sales and are unable to sustain the business in that location, Madison Parks said.
The Carts in Parks Program will provide daily food cart vending to the community in hopes of supporting community-driven micro vending market. Reducing the barriers to vending in city parks, providing greater food access, and enhancing community gathering spaces are a few of the Program goals.
Vending schedule for 7/25:
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Cart
|Park
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Cultura Cali
|McPike Park (near skate park)
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Cool Mode Ice Cream Truck
|McPike Park (near skate park)
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Jakarta BBQ Station
|Vilas (near beach)
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Jakarta BBQ Station
|Rennebohm Park
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Quick Chef
|Olin Park
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Quick Chef
|Sandburg Park
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Sabor Queretano
|Goodman Pool
|Sunday
|7/25/21
|3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Propa Jerk & BBQ
|Olbrich Park (near Beirgarten)
