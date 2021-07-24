Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli took a trip to the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.

Experiencing Japanese culture in Wisconsin

John and Maris spoke with Michael Jesiolowski, Rotary Botanical Gardens Director of Horticulture, on the Japanese Gardens.

“It’s so popular because of all the different textures it has and the different vistas that it has and it’s just unique,” said Jesiolowski.

The Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin- Madison is home to 13 Japanese color woodcut prints that were all previously owned by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

”The compositional structure and the geometry so in this case we see this tiny triangle of the mountain, and then around that this arching circle,” said curator James Wehn. “This simplification of forms to the most essential necessary to depict the subject is also a feature of Japanese wood cut prints.”

The Japanese prints will remain in Chazen until the end of the year.

Madison’s sister city: Obihiro, Japan

Madison has nine sister cities around the world, one of which happens to be Obihiro, Japan.

The city was chosen in 2003 when the mayor of Obihiro took his finger on a map and went straight across America, landing on Madison.

New town square in Janesville

Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Christine Rebout spoke with John and Maria about Janesville’s new town square.

Art, sculptures and gathering places are among some of the new additions to the town square.

Rebout said its a “beautiful sign of hope for what’s coming next.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.