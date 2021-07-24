Advertisement

Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli took a trip to the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.

Experiencing Japanese culture in Wisconsin

John and Maris spoke with Michael Jesiolowski, Rotary Botanical Gardens Director of Horticulture, on the Japanese Gardens.

“It’s so popular because of all the different textures it has and the different vistas that it has and it’s just unique,” said Jesiolowski.

The Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin- Madison is home to 13 Japanese color woodcut prints that were all previously owned by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

”The compositional structure and the geometry so in this case we see this tiny triangle of the mountain, and then around that this arching circle,” said curator James Wehn. “This simplification of forms to the most essential necessary to depict the subject is also a feature of Japanese wood cut prints.”

The Japanese prints will remain in Chazen until the end of the year.

Madison’s sister city: Obihiro, Japan

Madison has nine sister cities around the world, one of which happens to be Obihiro, Japan.

The city was chosen in 2003 when the mayor of Obihiro took his finger on a map and went straight across America, landing on Madison.

New town square in Janesville

Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Christine Rebout spoke with John and Maria about Janesville’s new town square.

Art, sculptures and gathering places are among some of the new additions to the town square.

Rebout said its a “beautiful sign of hope for what’s coming next.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

Lafayette County Fair
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
John Stofflet paddles down the small rapids on the Pecatonica River in Darlington.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles “The Pec” through Darlington
Beaver Dam
Celebrating Summer: Beaver Dam
Celebrating Summer: Next Up, Beaver Dam