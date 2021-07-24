Advertisement

Colorado pilot uninjured after 80-year-old plane crashes near Baraboo

A plane crashed near Baraboo Thursday night.
A plane crashed near Baraboo Thursday night.(NBC15/Lou Thao)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old pilot from Colorado was uninjured Thursday after a small 80-year-old plane he was trying to land at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport crashed before he could make it down safely.

The Sauk County Communications Center was called around 7:10 p.m. Thursday for a plane crash at the airport on County Highway BD in the Town of Delton. The caller told officials that the pilot had gotten out of the plane after it came to a stop, but upside down.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office initial investigation shows the man was flying a 1941 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 / PT-17 single-engine biplane.

Authorities continued, saying as the plane attempted to land on a grass airstrip north of the airport, the landing gear hit a fence on the west side of the property. The plane flipped over and stopped with the upper wings on the ground.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was uninjured and able to get out of the plane safely. The plane had moderate damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA will continue to investigate any factors involved into the cause of the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Fire Department, Delton Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staff, Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport management, and Blystone’s Towing all responded to the scene.

