Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home

Joel Streicher (Source: TMJ4)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking.

Joel Streicher was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020.

Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet.

They reached out to the sentencing judge, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months in jail.

