First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat and a few strong storms Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is going to be hot with a capital H-O-T. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Saturday afternoon, so make sure to beat the heat by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and A/C and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. There will also be a storm threat Saturday afternoon as a cold front slides through the area. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the front. Even though the threat will likely remain low, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

Forecast Heat Index Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the 70s across southern Wisconsin. There is a chance of rain Saturday morning. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the better chance of rain. Overall, the best chance of rain and storms Saturday morning will stay across central and northern Wisconsin. Temperatures and feels-like temperatures will start to jump as soon as the sun comes up. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s and feels-like temperatures could approach 90 degrees as early as noon.

Temperature Vs Heat Index Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. To make matters worse, the humidity is going to add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values or feels-like temperatures will be near or just above 90 degrees. Make sure to take heat precautions from noon through 6 p.m. That is when feels-like temperatures will be above 90 degrees. A cold front will slide through the area Saturday afternoon. This front will trigger isolated to scattered rain showers, downpours, and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. With the all the heat and humidity around, there will be the potential for a few stronger to severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail, locally heavy rain, and lightning. The rain and thunderstorm activity Saturday afternoon will likely not be very widespread. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL state line will have the best rain and storms chance Saturday afternoon. The greater threat of storms and severe weather will likely stay just south and southeast of the area.

Next Big Weather Maker - Cold front triggers scattered storms Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Map - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance of rain and storms should be gone by tonight. The overnight will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows will range from near 60 degrees to the mid 60s.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Despite a cold front dropping south on Saturday, Sunday is still going to be a hot day. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Sunday will not be quite as humid, though. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s on Sunday compared to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will also be sunny.

The heat and humidity will continue into the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. It does look like a more active weather pattern will start to develop towards the middle and the end of the week. There will be at least a slight chance of rain and storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

