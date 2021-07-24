Advertisement

Gov. Evers joins Great Lakes States’ Governors to discuss PFAS Action Act

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers, alongside the governors of Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania, gathered in support of the PFAS Action Act, a bipartisan legislation the U.S. House of Representative voted to approve this week.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in products such as cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant spray and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals have made their way into the environment in various ways, the release said.

The governors signed a letter of support for the PFAS Action Act, which stresses key areas in which they feel federal action is needed, a release said.

Designating PFAS hazardous substance, the development of water standards and air as well as PFAS management guidelines and funding for impacted communities are among the key areas being addressed.

“If history is to be a judge of our future success in addressing PFAS, we need to enact strong, comprehensive federal legislation, coupled with sufficient authority and resources for the states to successfully address the challenges posed by PFAS contamination in our states and across state boundaries,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to reflect the Great Lakes States’ commitment to addressing PFAS in the environment and encourages Congress to take action.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

Packers alumni visit Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co.
Japanese culture in Janesville
Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes
Madison Japanese Taiko Drum Group
As the Tokyo Olympics begin, a local group offers insight into Japanese culture
John Stofflet approaches the historic Tiffany Stone Bridge near Clinton on Turtle Creek.
Exploring Wisconsin: John Stofflet paddles down Turtle Creek in Rock County