Gov. Evers joins Great Lakes States’ Governors to discuss PFAS Action Act

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers, alongside the governors of Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania, gathered in support of the PFAS Action Act, a bipartisan legislation the U.S. House of Representative voted to approve this week.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in products such as cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant spray and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals have made their way into the environment in various ways, the release said.

The governors signed a letter of support for the PFAS Action Act, which stresses key areas in which they feel federal action is needed, a release said.

Designating PFAS hazardous substance, the development of water standards and air as well as PFAS management guidelines and funding for impacted communities are among the key areas being addressed.

“If history is to be a judge of our future success in addressing PFAS, we need to enact strong, comprehensive federal legislation, coupled with sufficient authority and resources for the states to successfully address the challenges posed by PFAS contamination in our states and across state boundaries,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to reflect the Great Lakes States’ commitment to addressing PFAS in the environment and encourages Congress to take action.

