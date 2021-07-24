Advertisement

July heat & humidity here to stay

Southern Wisconsin’s hot stretch continues into next week. Heat Index values could reach 100°F again by next Wednesday.
Hot weather continues through next week. High temperatures will stay in the low-mid 90s.
Hot weather continues through next week. High temperatures will stay in the low-mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures may reach 100°F mid-week.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While southern Wisconsin avoided thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, the heat impacted everyone. Heat index values hit the triple-digit mark near the State Line in Janesville. A cold front made its way across the Badger State during the evening and is triggering showers/storms in Illinois. The sky remains clear tonight and humidity improves slightly for Sunday and Monday.

Sunshine returns for the latter half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s on Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible in central and northern Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday. Low rain chances have been added for our northern communities. Another day of sunshine follows on Tuesday.

The best chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday as an upper-level wave and surface cold front drop across the Midwest. Highs will fall from the 90s into the mid 80s to wrap up the week.

Sunshine returns next weekend with highs in the lower - mid 80s.

