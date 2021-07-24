Lake Delton officials investigate death of victim found face down in ravine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton PD is currently investigating the death of one person after they were found face down in a ravine Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Lake Delton Police Department., at 11:41 a.m. Dells-Delton EMS was dispatched to Clara Avenue and Shady Lane for a subject that had been located face down in a ravine.

Upon arrival responders found a subject lying face down in the water in a ravine located under Clara Ave. Personnel responding to the scene performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim.

Authorities say drug paraphernalia was located at the scene.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lake Delton Police Department all responded to the scene.

There is currently no further information and an investigation is currently being conducted by Lake Delton PD. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.