Advertisement

Lake Delton officials investigate death of victim found face down in ravine

Source: Raycom
Source: Raycom(Raycom)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton PD is currently investigating the death of one person after they were found face down in a ravine Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Lake Delton Police Department., at 11:41 a.m. Dells-Delton EMS was dispatched to Clara Avenue and Shady Lane for a subject that had been located face down in a ravine.

Upon arrival responders found a subject lying face down in the water in a ravine located under Clara Ave. Personnel responding to the scene performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim.

Authorities say drug paraphernalia was located at the scene.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lake Delton Police Department all responded to the scene.

There is currently no further information and an investigation is currently being conducted by Lake Delton PD. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat and a few strong storms Saturday
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
Crossfit Games return to Madison
Crossfit Games return to Madison