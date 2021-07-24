Advertisement

Packers alumni visit Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co.

Before the players left they presented the Club with a $5,000 check
(WBAY)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are road tripping around the state to visit fans of all ages and made a special stop in Dane County.

On Friday, Green and Gold alumni visited the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett and Ryan Grant spoke about working hard and overcoming adversity to a crowd of youngsters and their mentors.

“If you continue to work hard, if you continue to grind, if you continue to really wake up every day and give it all you got, great things will happen in your life no matter where you are,” said Jones, a former Packers’ wide receiver.

Jones shared that he was involved in the Boys & Girls Club growing up.

“You can never work too hard,” he said. “If you have a dream and it’s something that you want to do and it’s something that you want to accomplish, you can never work too hard for that dream.”

This visit was one of many on the Packers’ tour. The alumni are traveling to several areas throughout northeastern and southeastern Wisconsin. They will make stops at hospitals, businesses and community centers as well as make surprise stops when time permits.

For Ryan Grant, a former Packers’ running back, the tour allows him to give back to the community that supported him when he was in the league.

“Any time you can give back and help kids out and really just see some smiles and play with kids, there’s nothing better than this,” Grant said. “Any opportunity that we can be a part of this we all will.”

Before the players left they presented the Boys & Girls Club with a $5,000 check.

