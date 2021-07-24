Packers Training Camp to feature various safety modifications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin health, kicks off next week and will introduce several notable changes.

The Camp begins Wednesday, July 28 at 10:10 a.m. Seating at Ray Nitschke Field will be available first-come, first served basis, according to a Packers Release.

Fans who attend practice near the field will have to verbally agree to COVID-19 health screening statements in order to enter the viewing area. Signs including the health statements will be posted throughout the area.

The American Family Insurance DreamDrive will also be modified. Rather than Packers players riding children’s bikes, players will bike on brand new Schwinn bicycles and fans will be allowed to line up along the bike path the cheer on the players, the release said.

The DreamDrive From Home Program will allow the community to register and pledge to complete a certain amount of miles at their own convenience. For every mile pledged and ridden, American Family will donate $1 to We All Rise, a resource center in Green Bay.

The first week of Training Camp will include a variety of other activities for families to enjoy:

The Packers and Bellin Health Bike Rodeo will take place in the Lambeau Field parking lot near the Oneida Nation gate, and will feature free bike helmet fittings, a bike helmet giveaway and a bike safety course, according to the release. Children can also enjoy balloon animals and glitter tattoos.

The Bellin Blitz, a health-focused event, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 near the Oneida Nation gate. Attendees can collect freebies, pick up a free water bottle or stickers and learn about health issues.

On Thursday, July 29, fans can see the latest from Chevrolet. Attendees can win swag and register for a chance to win a brand new Chevrolet in the Packers Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes.

The training camp schedule can be viewed here.

