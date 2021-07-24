Silver alert issued for 83-year-old woman from Washington County.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for 83-year-old Kathleen Ann Collins who went missing Saturday afternoon in the town of Farmington.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen’s husband stated that around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon Kathleen drove away in her 2018 Silver Mercedes S560 and hasn’t been heard from since. She is said to have her dog, a white Maltese, with her.

Officials say Kathleen was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and sandals. She may be traveling to Sheboygan to visit a previous address on Lenz Court or to visit her deceased father in a cemetery.

If you have any information please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4434.

