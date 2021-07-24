Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police Dept. cheer on local Olympic athlete

Sun Prairie Police Dept. was cheering on a local track and field athlete Friday.
Sun Prairie Police Dept. was cheering on a local track and field athlete Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is cheering on a local athlete competing in the Olympic decathlon- with a little competition of their own.

Sun Prairie PD posted on Facebook Friday night that they were rooting for Zach Ziemek, a member of Team USA’s Track and Field team.

Ziemek participated in the 2016 Olympics and is a four-time NCAA All-American. He also placed 15th in the World Championship.

In the department’s video, the officers can be seen running, trying their hand at shotput and jumping over hurdles. A police K9 even got involved!

