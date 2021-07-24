Advertisement

Three arrested in Janesville for stolen car

Police say four people in the car fled on foot after officers approached them.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men are in custody for stealing a car in Rock County.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m., Janesville police noticed a stolen car from Whitewater at a gas station on Center Avenue in Janesville.

According to a release from Janesville Police, the four people in the car fled on foot after officers approached them.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Trevion Church, was taken into custody on South Locust Street after a short foot pursuit. An 18-year-old passenger, Thomdrecus Ross, went inside the gas station and was arrested there without incident.

A third passenger, 17-year-old, ran away. A citizen on a bike trail tipped police off to his location and he was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to find the fourth passenger who also ran away on foot.

The three are being held on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill

Latest News

First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat and a few strong storms Saturday
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Thousands expected to attend CrossFit Games in Madison next week
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
Crossfit Games return to Madison
Crossfit Games return to Madison