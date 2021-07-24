Three arrested in Janesville for stolen car

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men are in custody for stealing a car in Rock County.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m., Janesville police noticed a stolen car from Whitewater at a gas station on Center Avenue in Janesville.

According to a release from Janesville Police, the four people in the car fled on foot after officers approached them.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Trevion Church, was taken into custody on South Locust Street after a short foot pursuit. An 18-year-old passenger, Thomdrecus Ross, went inside the gas station and was arrested there without incident.

A third passenger, 17-year-old, ran away. A citizen on a bike trail tipped police off to his location and he was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to find the fourth passenger who also ran away on foot.

The three are being held on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer among other charges.

