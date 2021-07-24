Advertisement

Badger alum Lavelle scores first as as US Soccer routs New Zealand

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The Americans rebounded from their opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady in the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Badger alum Rose Lavelle scored the first goal for Team USA in the 9th minute to put the U.S. up, 1-0.

Jill Biden arrived with the United States up 2-0 at the break and watched the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden 3-0 in the team’s opening match at the Tokyo Games.

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer...
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(Martin Mejia | AP)

