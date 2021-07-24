Advertisement

UW System to offer vaccinated students $7K scholarships

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System plans to offer nearly $500,000 in scholarships this fall to students who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vaccinated students at campuses with at least 70% of the student body vaccinated by Oct. 15 will be entered into a drawing. Seventy winners will each receive a $7,000 scholarship.

System President Tommy Thompson says he’s pushing hard because getting to 70% would mean “we’re going to have a very safe year.”

UW-Madison isn’t participating in the program because Chancellor Rebecca Blank is considering her own incentive program.

