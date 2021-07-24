US 151 northbound lanes at 4th Street open after vehicle fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound lanes have opened up on a portion of US 151 near downtown Madison Friday night after a vehicle fire.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that the vehicle fire started around 9:30 p.m. on US 151 at 4th Street.

The City of Madison Police Department was responding. It took about 35 minutes to clear.

