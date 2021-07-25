Advertisement

3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Three people from Wisconsin died in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a defect on a U-Haul truck caused the driver to lose control on Interstate 44 about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County.

The truck sideswiped a minivan and crossed the median before colliding with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Frank Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and striking a Ford Transit Van driven by Michael Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.

Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, all died at the scene

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

Kjell was arrested for a 6th OWI offense
Janesville woman arrested for 6th OWI offense following hit and run
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Wisconsin Olympic Athletes to compete in Sunday’s Olympic events
First Alert - Borderline dangerous heat will be possible this week
BikEquity and Madison Adaptive Cycling are trying to expand access to biking for communities of...
Two Madison nonprofits work to create more inclusive cycling community