First Alert - Borderline dangerous heat will be possible this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The A/C is going to be your best friend for the first half of the week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Our humidity levels will really start to increase across the area for the first half of the workweek. The humidity will add a few degrees to the air temperature, so feels like temperatures or heat index values could be in the mid to upper 90s as times. Here’s your First Alert that dangerous heat will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast Max Heat Index - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday morning is mild and mostly clear. Temperatures range from the upper 50s north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the upper 60s along the WI-IL state line. Temperature Sunday morning are about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than what they were 24 hours ago. Patchy thick fog has developed in the low-lying areas and the river valleys. Overall, no widespread travel impacts are expected Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny, hazy, and hot. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The cold front that dropped south across on the area on Saturday will bring in some drier air for Sunday. The dew point temperature will drop from the lower to mid 60s to the upper mid to upper 50s by the end of today. Hopefully, the drier air will help take the edge off the heat Sunday afternoon.

Pool Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be most clear and quiet. Lows will be in the 60s across much the area. The dew point temperatures will start to increase overnight into Monday morning.

Monday will be a hot and more humid day. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees. With the increasing humidity, max heat index values will be in the lower 90s. It is going to be hot, but dangerous heat is not expected on Monday. Monday will also be mostly sunny. Much of the area will be dry on Monday. However, there will be a chance of rain showers and storms late Monday into Monday night. Places north of Madison will have a better chance of rain. Overall, the best chance of rain and storms will stay across central and northern Wisconsin.

Future Radar - Monday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days this week with highs near or just above 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, max heat index values could be in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday will be dry and so will much of Wednesday. However, the chance of rain showers and storms will increase late Wednesday into Wednesday night as a cold front impacts the area.

The end of the week will not be nearly as hot. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s, which is much more seasonable for this time of year. There is also going to be a big drop in the humidity.

